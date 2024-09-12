Predicting Jazz G Keyonte George's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
The beginning of the looming 2024-25 NBA season is coming right around the corner for the Utah Jazz, meaning we're now closing in on the chance to see this team in action for the first time in what will be just over six months when tip-off arrives in late October vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
As we patiently wait for the Jazz's debut, in the meantime, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the season ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of Utah's rotation for the 2024-25 year.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll be starting with second-year guard Keyonte George, who enters the 2024-25 NBA season with loads of potential to capitalize on an already impressive output for his rookie campaign.
With that, here's a look at how George's second year with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK, 2.9 TOV 42.3/36.6/86.9
The most notable aspect of George's predictions for next season revolves around his strides forward in his scoring ability and overall efficiency. George emerged as one of the more appealing options for this roster on the offensive side of the ball last season, yet had some struggles when it came to shooting the ball at an effective rate.
Heading into year two, we can expect those averages to take a jump forward, even if he may not reach elite shooting numbers in just his second-year pro. Oftentimes, it takes young point guards years to develop their overall offensive efficiency before becoming a top consistent threat in the league.
If George can reach right around league-average numbers while still being a high-volume shot taker for his 2024-25 campaign, we'll end up looking at this year of production as a success, and prove to be a nice stepping stone for his third year.
Along with his shooting, George could see some considerable steps in his passing ability to evolve into one of the more prominent playmakers on this roster. Down the stretch of his previous campaign, George was among the team leaders in terms of assists but still had a few shortcomings revolving around his excessive turnovers (3.6 per game after the All-Star break).
George will likely have the ball in his hands more than he did in his rookie campaign, so those turnovers are still set to come, but we could expect the 20-year-old to be much better in his decision-making and passing ability as he continues to become one of the lead ball handlers in this Jazz offense.
Defensively, there's a world where George still leaves a bit more to be desired, but the progression in his offensive game is the key here. As long as the Jazz continue to prioritize their youth movement as they've signaled they'll do over this offseason, George has a real chance to emerge as the second-leading scorer of this unit behind Lauri Markkanen.
Needless to say, expect a big year of production from the Baylor product during his sophomore year in Salt Lake City.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!