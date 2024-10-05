Projecting Jazz 2025 First-Round Picks Destinations
It’s a pivotal year for the Utah Jazz, entering the third year of a rebuild that started in 2022. The Jazz own three first-round picks heading into a 2025 NBA draft loaded with talent led by projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
The Jazz have their pick (top 10 protected), the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-round selection. Where these selections land can determine how fast the Jazz can return to relevance.
So, where do the oddsmakers project these selections landing? Let’s examine.
2025 Jazz First-Rounder via Cavaliers
The Cavaliers are still in win-now mode since trading for Donald Mitchell just before the 2022-23 season. Assuming they can stay clear of the injury bug, expect the Cavs to be competitive in 2024. Also, Mitchell’s new contract keeps the ex-Jazzman under club control through the 2028-29 season.
Along with Mithcell, the Cavs have established veterans Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley. Their roster is also well-rounded, with some quality role players, including Caris Levert, Max Strus, and Isaac Okoro. There’s no reason to believe this roster can’t match or exceed what they were able to do last season.
DraftKings projects the Cavs to win 49 games this year, one game better than their 48-win season last year. If the oddsmakers are correct, the Jazz would be awarded the 21st pick in the draft based on what 48 wins would have yielded last season.
2025 Jazz First-Rounder via Timberwolves
The Timberwolves head into the 2024 year with one of the deepest rosters in the league. They’re also coming off a 56-win season with arguably a better roster than last year. The Timberwolves did lose one of their best players in Karl Anthony-Towns but added All-Star Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Even if Minnesota has injury misfortune, their roster is good enough to stay out of the lottery. DraftKings is projecting a 52-win season, which feels right for a franchise with its eyes on a championship.
If that projection comes to fruition, the Jazz would be awarded the 26th overall pick based on the 2023-24 standings. It’s not what Utah had in mind when they dealt Gobert two years ago.
2025 Jazz First-Rounder (Top 10 Protected)
If Utah wants a shot at Copper Flagg, it will likely have to come from its selection. The Jazz have enough veteran talent to stay out of the bottom five, but if they play their cards right, it’s plausible to have a realistic chance at a top pick.
Utah has drafted six players over the last two seasons, and if it pushes the youth movement, this could be its worst year since starting the rebuild. Utah wasn’t shy on Media Day about letting fans know the upcoming season will be centered around player development.
However, the oddsmakers think the Jazz can still win around 29 games this year. This would be bad news if Utah is gunning for a top-5 pick. Based on last year, a 29-win season would give the Jazz the eighth-best odds to get the No. 1 pick. This would yield the Jazz a 26.3% chance at a top-4 pick and only a 6% to land at No.1.