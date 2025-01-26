Pros and Cons for Jazz Trading Walker Kessler
Walker Kessler is putting together a stellar third season for the Utah Jazz. The young big man has once again been a standout on the defensive end of the court and has continued to develop as an impactful offensive player. Because of this, several teams have registered interest in Kessler on the trade market. Let’s examine the case for why the Jazz would or wouldn’t trade their defensive anchor.
The Case to Trade
The first one is simple. Aside from a select group of superstars, most players around the association can be had for a certain price. Kessler is no different. If a team wants to blow the Jazz away with an offer, it could be in their best interest to accept.
Kessler will be extension-eligible this coming offseason. Kessler is looking at a handsome raise with how well he's played. How much does the Jazz want to earmark towards his next contract at this point in their rebuild?
Additionally, what value does Utah’s front office place on a rim rolling center? There was reported interest in a floor spacing five in Kristaps Porzingis not long ago. Do they envision a more versatile offensive center down the line?
With teams calling, the Jazz will have to answer these questions.
The Case to Keep
To be clear, this is the camp that I fall into. Walker Kessler is good, young, and the type of player you hope to find in the draft to build with. It would take some high-quality draft compensation to make me think twice about moving on from The Sherriff.
Kessler is still just 23 years old and putting up career highs across the board. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game on a league-leading 72.7% field goal percentage. He’s one of 17 players to average a double-double with points and rebounds this year.
Kessler has also made major strides as a screener and play-finisher for the Jazz this year. Getting stronger has helped in both regards but it’s also a testament to his hard work and coachability. These were areas that Kessler had struggled with in the past.
Without a doubt, Kessler’s best skill is his interior defense. An elite shot blocker, Kessler is second in the league in blocks per game, trailing just Victor Wembanyama. On top of the blocked shots, he’s contesting over 20 shots per game and holding players well below their averages on those shots.
Kessler is the type of anchor that you can use to build a tough defense. Kessler should be an integral part of that plan for a Jazz team that will look to turn the corner back toward being a playoff team, hopefully sooner than later. Add in the improvement he’s making offensively, and the case for keeping the young center is strong.
