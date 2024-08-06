Ramifications of Lauri Markkanen Extension Explained
On August 6th, the first day that Lauri Markkanen became eligible to renegotiate his previous
contract, Markkanen & the Utah Jazz reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension that
will tie the Finnish sharpshooter to the Jazz through the 2029 NBA season. The agreement
officially removes Markkanen’s name from all trade discussions for the entirety of the 2024-25
season.
So, what does this mean for the Jazz and their rebuilding efforts? Let’s talk about it.
Maintaining Flexibility
The Jazz remains in a fortuitous long-term situation given the young talent they’ve acquired through the draft, the cap flexibility they’ve maintained, and the stash of 14 future first-round draft picks they still control. While the terms of the deal have not been released, the belief is that by raising Markkanen’s salary this year, the Jazz will likely retain him on a very reasonable contract going forward.
By doing so, the Jazz will have the flexibility to add high-level running mates next to Markkanen once they believe it's the right time to start cashing in their chips.

This could happen as soon as this summer, though it is more likely the Jazz will use the projected $30M plus to bolster the roster around Markkanen and Keyonte George.
This could happen as soon as this summer, though it is more likely the Jazz will use the projected $30M plus to bolster the roster around Markkanen and Keyonte George.
Short Term Outlook
Let’s be honest, even with Lauri Markkanen on this team and playing like the top-30 basketball
player he is, the Jazz are still going to lose a lot of games this year. Any team that figures to
have six rotational players 20 years old or younger will not win many games. Those guys
just aren’t ready to consistently drive winning.
Maybe Markkanen drags this group to 26 wins instead of somewhere in the teens. With the
flattened lottery odds, there is no guarantee of securing a top-4 pick, regardless of your
finish in the tank standings. The Jazz can continue to add core pieces through the draft
alongside Markkanen, who’s committed to being part of a winner in Utah.
Long Term Building Block
Draft picks are currency in the NBA. They beef up NBA transactions with the allure of future
stars. In reality, having Lauri Markkanen, a proven star-level player who believes in and wants to
be a part of this Jazz build, is far more valuable to their long-term championship aspirations than
whatever would’ve returned in draft pick form.
The Jazz have a foundational player in the 7-footer from Finland. Markkanen signing this
extension is a vote of confidence in the Jazz rebuild and an example of the faith he and the
team have in one another going forward. This is a great move for the Jazz and an exciting
development for the future of this team.
