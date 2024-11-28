Report: Teams Have 'Gauged the Price' on Jazz's Walker Kessler
While the Utah Jazz have done a solid job over the past few years in acquiring young talent for their rebuild process, it hasn't stopped a few pieces from their youth movement from being included in various trade rumors.
The latest trade rumor surrounding the Jazz involves third-year center Walker Kessler, as Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports hints that the 23-year-old could generate some considerable interest on the market if he were to become available later this season.
"Walker Kessler is a player many contending teams in need of a center upgrade have gauged the price on," Sidery said. "The Jazz rejected various trade offers in the offseason as they continue to hold a high asking price."
Kessler has had a strong start to his third year in Salt Lake City when he's on the floor. He's averaging 9.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in 27 minutes a night during his 11 appearances.
With revitalized play from a turbulent sophomore season, his role as this team's defensive anchor for now and the future has been established over the past three seasons. If any type of trade were to go down involving Kessler, it would likely take a steep package to pry him away from Utah.
Kessler's name appeared in trade rumors earlier this offseason when it was reported that the New York Knicks had interest in acquiring the Jazz center before their blockbuster for Karl-Anthony Towns. We've also seen teams like the Los Angeles Lakers have some lingering connections in the third-year big man, but nothing substantial has come to form so far.
Leading up to this season's February 6th deadline, keep an eye on Kessler's name as opposing GMs try their hand to bring his services to their respective teams.
