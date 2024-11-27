T-Wolves Slow Start Good News for Jazz Draft Outlook?

Inside The Jazz

Do the Utah Jazz have a shot at two lottery selections?

Patrick Byrnes

Mar 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks after the game at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks after the game at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In a rebuilding year, the Utah Jazz are trending to get a top pick in what’s projected to be a talented 2025 draft class. Thanks to the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades, they also possess the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round selections. 

We can pencil in the Cavs pick as a late first-rounder. However, the Timberwolves pick is a different story. The Timberwolves have started the year with an 8-9 record, and if the season were to end today, the Jazz would own two lottery picks. Is landing two lottery picks sustainable? Let’s examine.

Timberwolves Chemistry Issues

Nov 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) defends a pass by Minnesota Timberwolves
Nov 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) defends a pass by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In the offseason, the Timberwolves decided to part ways with their longest-tenured player, Karl Anthony Towns. In a trade with the New York Knicks, they received a fringe All-Star in Julius Randle and a nice rotation piece in Donte DiVincenzo.

It’s too early to draw a permanent conclusion, but the results aren’t good so far. According to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Randle has been inconsistent and has struggled to rebound the basketball.

“His rebounding numbers have been down, like you know, both he and us are kind of wondering why that is the case,” Finch said.

Towns is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game in New York, while Randle is at a modest 6.6. With the season still in its beginning stages, this may be much ado about nothing, but it’s something to keep an eye on moving forward. 

DiVincenzo is also getting off to a rough start regarding his efficiency. A career 42.4% shooter from the field, the former Knick is only knocking down 35.1% of his shots. His three-point percentages are also down 7.9% from last year's number.

Schedule Outlook

Nov 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch signals from the sideline during the
Nov 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch signals from the sideline during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

According to Tankarthon.com, the Timberwolves have the second-hardest schedule the rest of the way. They’ve already lost games to some bottom dwellers in the Toronto Raptors and twice to the Portland Trail Blazers

So, the early season woes can’t be blamed on a tough schedule. There’s a lot of time to make up for it, but they’ll need to turn it around quickly. They have eight games before they face a team destined for the lottery, the Atlanta Hawks, on December 23. 

What Do the Oddsmakers Say?

May 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Kansas’ Johnny Furphy NBA at the Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: Da
May 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Kansas’ Johnny Furphy NBA at the Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Oddsmakers are still somewhat bullish on Minnesota's outlook. ESPN Bet is projecting 48.5 wins for the Timberwolves. A 58.5% winning percentage would give the Timberwolves the six or seven seed in a competitive Western Conference with where the standings sit today. 

This could put them in the play-in tournament, but would only need to win one game out of two tries to not land in the lottery. With only 20% of the regular season in the books, a lot of basketball is left to play to get too excited. However, the Timberwolves are a team to watch for a franchise desperate to draft a face of the franchise talent to pair with its only All-Star, Lauri Markkanen.

Patrick Byrnes
PATRICK BYRNES

Patrick Byrnes is the Deputy Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. 

