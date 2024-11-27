T-Wolves Slow Start Good News for Jazz Draft Outlook?
In a rebuilding year, the Utah Jazz are trending to get a top pick in what’s projected to be a talented 2025 draft class. Thanks to the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades, they also possess the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round selections.
We can pencil in the Cavs pick as a late first-rounder. However, the Timberwolves pick is a different story. The Timberwolves have started the year with an 8-9 record, and if the season were to end today, the Jazz would own two lottery picks. Is landing two lottery picks sustainable? Let’s examine.
Timberwolves Chemistry Issues
In the offseason, the Timberwolves decided to part ways with their longest-tenured player, Karl Anthony Towns. In a trade with the New York Knicks, they received a fringe All-Star in Julius Randle and a nice rotation piece in Donte DiVincenzo.
It’s too early to draw a permanent conclusion, but the results aren’t good so far. According to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Randle has been inconsistent and has struggled to rebound the basketball.
“His rebounding numbers have been down, like you know, both he and us are kind of wondering why that is the case,” Finch said.
Towns is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game in New York, while Randle is at a modest 6.6. With the season still in its beginning stages, this may be much ado about nothing, but it’s something to keep an eye on moving forward.
DiVincenzo is also getting off to a rough start regarding his efficiency. A career 42.4% shooter from the field, the former Knick is only knocking down 35.1% of his shots. His three-point percentages are also down 7.9% from last year's number.
Schedule Outlook
According to Tankarthon.com, the Timberwolves have the second-hardest schedule the rest of the way. They’ve already lost games to some bottom dwellers in the Toronto Raptors and twice to the Portland Trail Blazers.
So, the early season woes can’t be blamed on a tough schedule. There’s a lot of time to make up for it, but they’ll need to turn it around quickly. They have eight games before they face a team destined for the lottery, the Atlanta Hawks, on December 23.
What Do the Oddsmakers Say?
The Oddsmakers are still somewhat bullish on Minnesota's outlook. ESPN Bet is projecting 48.5 wins for the Timberwolves. A 58.5% winning percentage would give the Timberwolves the six or seven seed in a competitive Western Conference with where the standings sit today.
This could put them in the play-in tournament, but would only need to win one game out of two tries to not land in the lottery. With only 20% of the regular season in the books, a lot of basketball is left to play to get too excited. However, the Timberwolves are a team to watch for a franchise desperate to draft a face of the franchise talent to pair with its only All-Star, Lauri Markkanen.