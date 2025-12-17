For most of the Utah Jazz's season, the backcourt for their second unit has been held down by Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh as an appealing one-two punch on the offensive end,

Collier fills in as the floor general, one who pushes the pace better than nearly anyone with an innate ability to bring pressure to the rim and make plays for others. Sensabaugh, on the other hand, fills in as the spark plug scorer on the wing, and when a dish comes from the second-year guard, he's ready to go in the corner to light up.

For Sensabaugh, it's a fit that he loves being a part of, and certainly doesn't take the impact that Collier brings to his game for granted.

"Isaiah, for the past, maybe year, year and a half, has been accountable for probably 60% of my points," Sensabaugh said during a post-practice presser. "I love playing Zay. I love playing fast, and he obviously gets the pace going. He sees the corners really well. And, you know, he gets into the paint so fast... So, usually guys are, you know, leaving the corner, leaving the wings and stuff like that. So, you know, it's just up to me to knock it down."

"He definitely accelerates my game and it makes my job a lot easier. So, whenever I can be in the corners when Zay has the ball, I'm making sure I'm there."

Brice Sensabaugh Loves His Fit With Isaiah Collier

It's a connection that's mutually beneficial for both sides. The pass-first point guard wants to get the ball in the hands of the high-level shot-maker, and the shot-maker has an even easier task at hand when a fast and potent force at the rim like Collier draws extra attention from the defense.

The connection between Collier and Sensabaugh has been one that the Jazz have been intentional about forging together; being two players who have a natural fit offensively in terms of their play style, and can level up their game when on the floor with one another.

Apr 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones (3) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Jazz head coach Will Hardy recently spoke about the fit that both offer for one another, and laid it out in pretty simple terms.

"They're a good match with skillsets because Isaiah [Collier] is a great creator," Hardy said, "He thinks pass-first, and he, along with the rest of our team, recognized that Brice [Sensabaugh] is an asset for us when he's shooting the ball. We're trying to generate shots for Brice, and so I think those two feed off of each other well because they both understand that their skill sets can help each other."

The more chemistry the two are able to generate, the better the product will look on the floor on the offensive end, and in turn, more minutes and drawn-up looks for the young offensive duo to pair with it.

