According to a new batch of rumors from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Jazz have rejected a "hefty" trade package from the Lakers in the past before Los Angeles offered a similar deal to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams during last season's deadline that would ultimately never go through.

"Re-signing center Walker Kessler, who suffered a season-ending surgery to repair a torn left labrum, is projected to be done after Utah maximizes its cap space in that scenario, sources said. It’s worth noting that Utah rejected significant trade interest from the Los Angeles Lakers for Kessler in the past before the Lakers offered a similarly hefty trade package for Mark Williams, which was ultimately rescinded."

Lakers Had Heavy Interest in Jazz's Walker Kessler

The Lakers being connected as a potential trade partner with the Jazz for Kessler is nothing new, but this bit of buzz gives us a bit of clarity on just what Los Angeles has been willing to give up in the past for Utah's young center.

In that aforementioned deal that the Lakers had with the Hornets, Los Angeles would've been sending out a package of Cam Reddish, Dalton Knecht, a future pick swap, and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick. There's no telling how different a move for Kessler would've looked, but nonetheless, it's one primarily centered around future picks and a young prospect like Knecht.

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles past Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The fit for Kessler in a Lakers frontcourt to pair with the offensive prowess of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James alongside him is no doubt an appealing one, but for such a fit to come to form, Utah would have to get a really solid deal in return for his services.

And clearly, for the Jazz, that wasn't a deal they were willing to entertain much, leaving their big man of the future staying put, and likely to sign a multi-year contract once hitting restricted free agency this coming summer–– which appears to be the plan in place.

Before going down with his season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this year, Kessler was putting together some career numbers, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in just over 30 minutes a night.

For as long as Kessler is sidelined, and with the Jazz gearing up to sign him to a long-term deal once free agency opens in the coming months, seeing a trade come to form surrounding his name seems even more unlikely now compared to when that buzz was a bit hotter.

But the Lakers lingering in the background with that long-standing interest still makes for an interesting "what-if" scenario in any event that Utah was looking to get bold.

