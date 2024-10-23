Taylor Hendricks Previews Jazz's Opening Matchup vs. Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz will get their 2024-25 season started on Wednesday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Salt Lake City for each team's first contest of the new year.
It won't be a simple outing to begin with for the Jazz, as the Grizzlies are back to being a team to watch in the Western Conference after an injury-plagued season, now getting talents like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane back into the fold. However, second-year forward Taylor Hendricks seems ready to take the floor against them.
Hendricks spoke to the media after Tuesday's team practice, where he rattled off some of his initial thoughts for the Jazz's looming home opener against the Grizzlies.
"Obviously, Jaren Jackson is not playing, so that'll be a little bit of a help," Hendricks said. "But, they have some athletic guys. Brandon Clarke is back. [Zach] Edey is a huge guy down there. So, we might have to finish differently, and try and get him to come up a little bit in the drop. We know how Ja Morant is. I'm going to talk to coach, but hopefully, I start on him because I feel like I can really help my team in defending him."
Hendricks enters the game preparing to be apart of the starting frontcourt, a massive leap from where he stood this time one year ago during his rookie campaign. He's coming off his first season averaging 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 40 games played (23 starts) and should expect a considerable jump in opportunity for the Jazz during 2024-25.
"Nothing more than blessed," Hendricks replied after being asked about potentially starting come opening night, "Seeing where I was a year ago-- the first game, really not getting many reps with practice, and just hoping I see the floor. So, the 180 change to now is a blessing."
From running with the Jazz's G League squad last season, to being an opening day starter with the chance to be the primary defender on Ja Morant, it's clear Hendricks has been making huge leaps in his development on both sides of the ball, and fans now get a chance to see him in action after a full offseason of work.
Hendricks and the Jazz will get this season started against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the Delta Center, tipping off at 7 PM MT.
