Three Key Takeaways as Jazz Approach Midpoint of the Season

It hasn't all been bad for the Utah Jazz.

Patrick Byrnes

Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz will reach the halfway point when they play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. In a rebuilding year, the Jazz enter the contest with a 10-30 record and have the third-worst record in the league. 

So, what have we learned from the first 40 games? Let’s look at three key takeaways that have shaped the 2024-25 season thus far .

Maximizing Lottery Odds & Player Development

Jan 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Brice Sensabaugh (28) waits for a free throw against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

The Jazz haven’t been worried about winning basketball games this season. In the third year of its rebuild, Utah has put the tank in motion earlier than in years past. 

This has been good for the youngsters on the roster. Utah has had six draft picks over the last two years, and other than Taylor Hendricks (season-ending injury), they are all getting plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent. 

Who has stood out this season?  Brice Sensabuagh has taken the most significant leap forward. Over his last five games, Sensabsugh is averaging 23 points per game on 52% shooting from the field. It’s a small sample size, but it's promising for the second-year pro out of Ohio State. 

Is Lauri Markkanen Regressing?

Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Utah’s best players' stat line has taken a hit this year. His points, rebounds, FG%, and 3-point % are at a low point since arriving in Salt Lake City.

Is this something to be concerned with, or is it much ado about nothing?  In Markkanen’s defense, the lack of talent around him makes life challenging in Utah’s half-court offense.  Recurring injuries are also an issue, but we don’t know how much of that is due to Utah’s lack of motivation to win games. 

Also, where does Markkanen fit in Utah’s timeline for returning to relevance? His five-year contract with the Jazz will be during the prime years of his career. However, is that enough time for Utah to start competing with the top teams in the NBA?

First Half MVP - Walker Kessler

Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) grabs a rebound against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kessler's impressive stats of 10.8 points and 11.3 rebounds, along with some elite rim protection have been a pleasant surprise. Especially considering he was assigned to play on Utah’s Summer League team to start the year. 

Kessler is proving to be Utah’s most impactful player this season, and the league has taken note. It’s been rumored that multiple teams are interested in trading for Utah’s starting center. The latest rumor is that Utah won’t be trading Kessler before the February 6 trade deadline. 

Kessler is under club control through next season and will be a restricted free agent in 2026. The way it’s trending, the Jazz will have to pay big bucks if they intend to keep Kessler past next year.

