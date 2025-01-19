Three Key Takeaways as Jazz Approach Midpoint of the Season
The Utah Jazz will reach the halfway point when they play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. In a rebuilding year, the Jazz enter the contest with a 10-30 record and have the third-worst record in the league.
So, what have we learned from the first 40 games? Let’s look at three key takeaways that have shaped the 2024-25 season thus far .
Maximizing Lottery Odds & Player Development
The Jazz haven’t been worried about winning basketball games this season. In the third year of its rebuild, Utah has put the tank in motion earlier than in years past.
This has been good for the youngsters on the roster. Utah has had six draft picks over the last two years, and other than Taylor Hendricks (season-ending injury), they are all getting plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent.
Who has stood out this season? Brice Sensabuagh has taken the most significant leap forward. Over his last five games, Sensabsugh is averaging 23 points per game on 52% shooting from the field. It’s a small sample size, but it's promising for the second-year pro out of Ohio State.
Is Lauri Markkanen Regressing?
Utah’s best players' stat line has taken a hit this year. His points, rebounds, FG%, and 3-point % are at a low point since arriving in Salt Lake City.
Is this something to be concerned with, or is it much ado about nothing? In Markkanen’s defense, the lack of talent around him makes life challenging in Utah’s half-court offense. Recurring injuries are also an issue, but we don’t know how much of that is due to Utah’s lack of motivation to win games.
Also, where does Markkanen fit in Utah’s timeline for returning to relevance? His five-year contract with the Jazz will be during the prime years of his career. However, is that enough time for Utah to start competing with the top teams in the NBA?
First Half MVP - Walker Kessler
Kessler's impressive stats of 10.8 points and 11.3 rebounds, along with some elite rim protection have been a pleasant surprise. Especially considering he was assigned to play on Utah’s Summer League team to start the year.
Kessler is proving to be Utah’s most impactful player this season, and the league has taken note. It’s been rumored that multiple teams are interested in trading for Utah’s starting center. The latest rumor is that Utah won’t be trading Kessler before the February 6 trade deadline.
Kessler is under club control through next season and will be a restricted free agent in 2026. The way it’s trending, the Jazz will have to pay big bucks if they intend to keep Kessler past next year.
