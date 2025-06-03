Three 'Second-Draft' Candidates for the Utah Jazz
The NBA is, without a doubt, a volatile business. A team’s fortune can change at the drop of a hat; look no further than the Dallas Mavericks, who won the draft lottery just months after the disastrous Luka Doncic trade, for an example of this. In the same way that fortune or luck can impact a team, the situation a young player is drafted into has a major impact on how their career pans out.
Some organizations are better at developing players than others, but factors such as injuries, available minutes, personal characteristics, and luck also play a role in determining a young player's development.
Because of this, I’m a firm believer in investing in second-draft players. These are guys who were once drafted high, showed some promise, but could become available this summer for whatever reason.
And for a team like the Utah Jazz, uniquely positioned to offer these players a large role and in need of an infusion of talent, here are three guys that I’d like to see the team roll the dice on if the price is right.
To clarify, there are a lot of young players that I'd like the Jazz to sniff around this summer, but for this exercise, we'll focus on a few who could reasonably be available at an attainable price.
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
The sixth overall pick in 2022, Mathurin, is in the rotation but has seen his role fluctuate throughout the season. He's had some really bright moments as well as some head scratchers during this postseason run. Regardless, he's an explosive scorer and still just 22 years old.
Becoming extension eligible this summer, the Pacers could try to get out in front of those negotiations and move him as their roster is already becoming expensive. Mathurin could blossom into a 20-plus point per game scorer with an increased role elsewhere. Along with the offensive firepower, his competitiveness is fun to watch and would be a boost for the Jazz in that regard.
Ousmane Dieng, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder had one of the best draft classes of all time in 2022 when they selected Chet Holmgren 2nd and Jalen Williams 12th. As they head to the NBA finals in large part due to those two, another member of that class could be available this summer.
Dieng, who was selected between Holmgren and Williams, could be had due to OKC’s depth and diminishing number of roster spots. He’s an excellent shooter for a tall forward, but has just been unable to break into the rotation for that team. With how deep and talented the Thunder are, can you really blame him? Dieng was the G-League Finals MVP in 2024, and while he hasn’t shown much in the NBA, he’d be worth a flyer if the Jazz could get him for cheap.
Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
Kuminga is a weird case as he found himself entirely out of Golden State’s rotation at times over the past few seasons as Steve Kerr yo-yoed his combinations, but became one of their most productive players in the Western Conference semifinals this year. With Golden State ready to contend around Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green right now, paying a young player whom the coach doesn’t trust makes little sense.
With Kuminga set to hit the free agency market this year, the Jazz seem to be a perfect fit to try to work something out with. The Jazz need high-upside players who can blossom, and at 22 years old, Kuminga still has plenty of time to do so. Of the names on this list, Kuminga stands out from my perspective.