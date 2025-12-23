Since coming aboard the Utah Jazz in 2022, Will Hardy has held steady as one of the more appealing young coaches around the NBA, and a promising fixture of the organization through its rebuild, even while being on the verge of suffering four losing seasons in a row after the events of their current campaign.

For the Jazz front office, Hardy, through the ups and downs of the rebuild, has given no reason to believe he can't be the one to guide this team to their next playoff appearance, and that sentiment seemingly hasn't shifted one bit through the motions of his fourth year at the helm, according to Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.

Per Afseth, the Jazz organization and ownership remain confident in what Hardy brings to the table as their head coach for now and the foreseeable future, showing no signs of pivoting their leadership anytime soon.

"One certainty the Jazz can take solace in is leadership. Utah’s organization is confident in head coach Will Hardy to be the leader who guides the organization out of the rebuilding process once that time comes, sources tell. This sentiment is felt at the ownership level," Afseth wrote.

Will Hardy Cemented as Jazz's Head Coach for the Future

While the inner workings of the Jazz roster still have a ways to go before they can find their way as one of the better teams in the Western Conference, their head coach situation should be fully intact for whenever that time comes.

Even this year, Hardy has proven to get the best out of his talent on the roster, overachieving in multiple seasons despite Utah's direct focus on maximizing their lottery odds in their past few drafts, and continues to be a positive voice in the room for developing young talent, and even helping guys like Lauri Markkanen maximize their potential years deep into their careers.

Dec 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks with Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

That's a coach any team would love to build around, so for the Jazz, it'd be pretty foolish to let up on his guidance as Utah's rebuild starts to get further and further off the ground. The culture is being established, players love to play for him, and in due time, he'll have the pieces on the roster to really show what he's capable of with the aspired talent at his disposal.

Until that roster construction comes together, fans will have to remain patient as they have been since their lengthy rebuild process began in 2022. But with one of the better young minds leading the way on the sidelines, it offers a bit more optimism for the road that lies ahead in Salt Lake City.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!