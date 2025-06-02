Utah Jazz Owner Speaks on Hiring of Austin Ainge
The Utah Jazz made a major announcement on Monday surrounding their addition of Austin Ainge as their new president of basketball operations, coming over as an assistant general manager with the Boston Celtics.
Ainge was with the Celtics organization for the past 17 years and in their assistant general manager role for the past six, being a part of multiple Eastern Conference Finals appearances, and of course, their most recent 2024 NBA Finals victory.
Now, Ainge takes on a new challenge in being a leading decision-maker in Utah's front office, while also pairing up with his father and Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge.
Following the announcement of Ainge's hire, Jazz owner Ryan Smith released a team statement surrounding the move.
"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Austin Ainge as our new president of basketball operations," Smith said in a team statement. "Austin is one of the brightest minds in the NBA– his 17 years with the Celtics have given him incredible insight into every part of an organization...I've watched him grow into an accomplished, innovative, and strategic basketball executive who's ready to lead this organization."
Smith also shared some additional thoughts to ESPN about the hire.
"It's go time for us: Will [Hardy] is locked in long term and I've known Austin for a really long time, and he's the next, young executive stud," Smith told ESPN. "He wasn't going to be available much longer. It's good timing on all parts."
"As I look out into the future, there's no one I would rather have run this organization than Austin. His pedigree, his knowledge, and his talent evaluation shined through, working with DA for so long and having the trust of Brad [Stevens] all of these years. Austin has the full capabilities to run our operations -- he's methodical, diligent, and just brilliant."
It's nothing short of a major move for the Jazz's front office, but Smith is more than confident in what's to come.
More Utah Jazz Content
- Utah Jazz Hire Danny Ainge's Son as President of Basketball Operations
- Utah Jazz Could Target ‘Safest Option’ at No. 5 Pick in NBA Draft
- Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Among Top NBA Stars on 'Wrong Team'
- Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Offseason Workout Goes Viral
- NBA Champion Compares Cooper Flagg to Former Utah Jazz Star