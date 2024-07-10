NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Rejected 2 First-Round Picks for Walker Kessler
While most of the trade chatter surrounding the Utah Jazz has been centered around their All-Star talent Lauri Markkanen, third-year center Walker Kessler has begun to find his name in some rumors of his own.
Earlier reports indicated that the Jazz were interested in shopping their young big man for a first-round pick, and while it's a significant price for a team who's interested in his services to give up, it seems like there are some squads around the league willing to pay the asking price... and then some.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Jazz have been sent packages consisting of two first-round picks for Kessler in a potential trade. Although franchises are lining up to deal for the 22-year-old center, Utah has since declined those aggressive pitches sent their way.
SNY's Ian Begley reported on Tuesday that teams had offered two first-round picks to Utah in recent weeks and were rebuffed. Begley added that the value of the first-rounders offered was not known. Specifically, it was not clear if there were protections attached.- Danny Abriano, SNY
All first-rounders are not created equal, so these packages could very well have had picks with strong protections alongside them, making these deals look a bit better than they may seem. Regardless, if the rumors are true, it shows that Kessler may not be as available as we once thought he was.
Kessler is coming off a bumpy season two in Salt Lake City, but he still managed to post solid numbers, consisting of 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks. Opposing teams with a hole at the five position would likely love his interior presence and rebounding ability on their respective squads, but it won't be as easy to get him.
The former Auburn big man still provides a notably high ceiling for this Jazz roster moving forward, having the chops to be the center of the future as he seamlessly fits the timeline in Utah. Last season showed that his progression path may not be completely linear, but he should possess enough upside to keep him around for at least another year-- as long as a GM doesn't throw a substantial haul Danny Ainge's way.
We know Ainge is unpredictable when it comes to conducting business, so anything is possible, but Kessler seems like a safe bet to keep around all things considered.
