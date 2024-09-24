Utah Jazz Set to Face Fan Favorite Tacko Fall in Preseason Opener
It looks like the Utah Jazz will have an intriguing matchup to kick off their 2024 NBA preseason schedule.
According to a release from the New Zealand Breakers, the Jazz's first preseason opponent, the team has agreed to terms on a contract with former NBA center Tacko Fall for their upcoming trip to the U.S.-- meaning we should expect to see the towering 7-foot-6 big take on Utah in just under two weeks.
The Breakers are among the Jazz's five total preseason bouts, along with having dates with the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, and Portland Trail Blazers to follow after this home debut.
Fall was an undrafted prospect who stemmed from the 2019 NBA Draft, ultimately landing with the Boston Celtics as a UDFA for two seasons, then spending a season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fall also had a stint with the Jazz's Summer League roster for the 2022 offseason, yet never got his shot to make Utah's official roster.
During his time in the NBA, Fall averaged 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks during his 37 games of suiting up. Now, the UCF product will get another opportunity to show out for NBA teams during his preseason outing and could end up with a second shot in the league with a standout performance.
For the Jazz, going up against Fall's size should be a solid initial test for this team's big man rotation-- headlined by Walker Kessler, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, and rookie newcomer Kyle Filipowski.
Fall and the Breakers will take on the Jazz in Salt Lake City later next month, tipping off at 7 PM MT on October 4th.
