Jazz vs. Pistons Injury Report: Markkanen, Sexton Update
The Utah Jazz will be back in action tonight against the surging Detroit Pistons.
Despite being shorthanded, the Jazz battled down the stretch and nearly found a way to win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. They’ll have to be up for the task against a Pistons team that has won nine of their last ten games.
Here’s the latest from the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
Collin Sexton: Questionable (Left ankle injury management)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Questionable (G-League)
John Collins: Doubtful (Low back injury management)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Low back injury management)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
The objective is clear for the Jazz at this point of the season. They are prioritizing getting their youth minutes and trying to get everyone to the offseason healthy. With that objective comes another lengthy injury report.
Tshiebwe was one of the bright spots of their narrow defeat on Sunday evening. The former Kentucky Wildcat was excellent in his time on the court, scoring 16 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and winning his 20 minutes by a whopping 25 points. He is questionable for the game after playing 39 minutes in the Salt Lake City Stars' win on Monday morning.
Detroit Pistons:
Tobias Harris: Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Ivey: Out (Fibula Fracture)
Ron Harper Jr.: Out (G-League)
Daniss Jenkens: Out (G-League)
Bobi Klintman: Out (G-League)
Tolu Smith: Out (G-League)
In what has been a long and painful rebuild, the Pistons have burst onto the scene this year. At 34-27, Detroit is tied with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers for the fourth most wins in the conference. The Pistons are relatively healthy for this point of the season, missing Harris, who should be back soon, and Ivey, who has missed most of the season.
Without Harris, the Pistons will lean more on Ausar Thompson. The super sophomore has played well of late and is a major reason the Pistons have been on a tear, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.
A big part of their uptick in play has been the emergence of All-Star Cade Cunningham, who finally has the shooting around him to thrive as the main guy. He could be in line for an All-NBA selection at the end of the season.
With the fourth through sixth seeds so tight in the East, the Pistons need to take care of business against a Jazz team on the second night of a back-to-back. Utah beat Detroit earlier this season behind excellent performances from Collin Sexton and Keyonte George.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
