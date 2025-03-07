Jazz Duo Showing Signs of Promise With Interesting Stat
The Utah Jazz have had their fair share of turbulence across the 2024-25 campaign, one where they currently place bottom three in the NBA standings, but the season hasn't been without its positive strides from a few players across the roster.
Two players making strong headway this season have been John Collins and Walker Kessler. The Jazz's starting four and five have taken solid steps forward throughout their year in Salt Lake City –– especially when playing alongside each other on the same floor.
An interesting stat revealed by NBA.com writer John Schuhmann showed just how efficient the two have been next to each other this season. When Collins and Kessler are on the floor, the Jazz outscore opponents by 2.8 points per 100 possessions, a major turnaround from their standard team point differential of -7.3.
"The Jazz did get a clutch win over the shorthanded Wolves on Friday, with John Collins deftly assisting Walker Kessler on the game-winning dunk," Schuhmann said. "Utah has still outscored opponents (by 2.8 points per 100 possessions) with Collins and Kessler on the floor together, though that was the only game in the last five in which Collins played and Kessler (though he’s only 23 years old) seems to get almost as many days off as some of the Jazz’s older vets."
The two have had limited showings together in recent weeks due to both having a bit of time on the injury report, but it's been made clear through the numbers that when the two are out in the same lineup, good things come from the Jazz frontcourt.
Kessler has had a surging third season in the league to average career-highs in points, rebounds, and field-goal percentage, while Collins has had his best year in recent memory by averaging 18.6 points on 53.2% shooting from the field and 41.8% from deep. When combining the two, the results tend to look even better as well.
It remains to be seen in what capacity the Jazz roll out Collins and Kessler over the coming weeks as their tank for the stretch run ensues, but in those times both are suited up and ready to go, expect them to continue making a statement as they have for their campaign so far.
