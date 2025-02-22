Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Report: Markkanen, Collins Among Entries
Saturday night’s contest between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets will be a quick turnaround as both teams were in action last night.
The Rockets secured an impressive victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will look to keep the momentum going as they come into Salt Lake. The Jazz on the other hand will look to bounce back after a blowout loss versus the west-leading Oklahoma City Thunder last night.
Here’s the latest from the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
John Collins: Questionable (Low back soreness)
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Low back soreness)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis injury management)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
The Jazz could be missing most of their starting lineup on the second half of a back-to-back.
Utah has been careful with injuries this year, especially with veterans like Markkanen and Collins. If they are held out of the contest, the team would likely call on Kyle Filipowski and new Jazzman KJ Martin to absorb more minutes in the frontcourt.
With both Clarkson and Sexton ruled out, the Jazz will likely turn again to Jaden Springer, who the team wants to see on the court after he was signed to a 10-day contract. Springer played well in his debut scoring 7 points and not missing a shot.
The Jazz provided an update on Sexton saying that he has resumed on-court activities and will be re-evaluated early next week.
Houston Rockets:
Steven Adams: Out (Left ankle soreness)
Tari Eason: Out (Left leg injury management)
Jae’Sean Tate: Out (Back spasms)
Fred VanVleet: Out (Right ankle strain)
Cody Zeller: Out (Not with team)
N’Faly Dante: Out (G-League)
Jack McVeigh: Out (G-League)
The Rockets have been one of the best stories in the NBA this year. A young team, they’ve put themselves firmly in the mix for a top 4 seed in the deep Western Conference. The key to their success has been defense as they rank fourth in the league in defensive rating.
Their youth, athleticism, and play style should be on full display tonight against a young Jazz team. They’ll have to overcome some key injuries to VanVleet, Eason, and Adams but should have the depth to do so against a shorthanded Jazz team.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT.
