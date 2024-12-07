Utah Jazz Issue Status Update on Kyle Filipowski
The Utah Jazz dropped a positive update surrounding their second round pick Kyle Filipowski.
According to an X post from the Jazz on Saturday, Filipowski has been recalled from the Salt Lake City Stars just two days after his assignment.
His G League stint was largely done as a step for his leg injury recovery process, and he will now likely rejoin the Jazz's main rotation during their lengthy road trip.
Filipowski has had a strong start to his rookie season in Salt Lake City when on the floor, averaging 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 51.3% shooting from the field. The first-year forward has also started in eight of his 14 games played.
Bringing Filipowski back in the fold will be a significant boost to the Jazz frontcourt, considering the Jazz rookie plays 19 minutes a game when he plays. With the recent strong play of veteran John Collins, we may not see Filipowski return immediately as a starter for Utah, but nonetheless, his presence as a rotational piece with size and versatility will be a significant addition.
Filipowski's next chance to be back in the mix comes on Sunday when the Jazz travel to take on the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season. It'll be the third of their three-game road trip and one where they'll have a chance to get their first two-game win streak of the season.
