Jazz's Keyonte George Gives Emphatic Take on the 4-Point Line
In the constantly changing state of the NBA, one of the newer topics of discussion circling various league discourses nowadays is the potentially wild implementation of a four-point line.
As teams and players around the league have increasingly leaned into the three-point frenzy in recent years, the trend has inevitably drawn a bit of chatter wondering if adding another line further back is the answer to spicing the game we know and love up.
It's a fascinating idea to draw up on paper, to say the least. However, it's one that doesn't quite have the stamp of approval for players across the league.
One player who recently turned down the idea is Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, who sees the idea as just too off the wall.
"That’s messing with the game too much," George said. "There’s no need to mess with the game of basketball, this beautiful game that we play."
It's easy to see where the disapproval comes from across the NBA landscape. A four-point line, while it could generate some significant headlines and draw some eyes to the game, seems a bit too gimmicky and too All-Star Weekend-esque to implement as a consistent component on the floor.
The NBA has taken notice of the four-point line in some concepts, most notably in their All-Star Celebrity Game, and it's seen the light of day in other leagues like the Big 3, but that's about it.
Of course, the line grabs attention for those showcases, but that's where the idea should stay –– as a fun addition to an All-Star Weekend exhibition as a crowd-favorite and far away from any professional and competitive setting.
As the NBA seems to make intriguing adjustments on a season-to-season basis, perhaps the four-point line is something to take note of in the very distant future. For now, though, don't count on the concept getting too far off the ground.
