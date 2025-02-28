Jazz Get Major Anthony Edwards News Ahead of Timberwolves Matchup
The Utah Jazz could have a significant absence on the opposite end of their Minnesota Timberwolves battle on Friday night.
During the Timberwolves' Thursday matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards picked up his 16th technical foul of the season, leading to an ejection from the game and a tossed ball in the stands as an exclamation.
A tough loss for the Wolves, as they fell short to the Lakers 102-111, but things could get even stickier during the second leg of their back-to-back against Utah.
A 16th technical for Edwards, meaning he's in for an automatic one-game suspension for his next showing, lining the All-Star up to be out of the action for Minnesota's Friday contest vs. the Jazz. Edwards and the Timberwolves have appealed the technical foul, but it remains to be seen if the effort will have any success.
If Edwards is out of the fold for Minnesota, it'll be a colossal loss for the Timberwolves unit. Edwards has remained one of the league's best this season with another year of strong numbers, averaging 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals on 43.6% shooting from the field.
It comes at a crucial time for the Timberwolves as they're trying to claw their way up in the West as the 8th seed in the conference. Minnesota needs every win they can get in the stretch run of the season, and losing your best player in any game is a tough blow to suffer.
However, the Jazz may not be without their share of absences as well, with each of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Collin Sexton listed as questionable ahead of the contest. Utah is 3-7 in their last 10 and may have to depend on their young talent for another night depending on how their availability shakes out.
Tip-off lands at 7:30 PM MT at the Delta Center.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!