Jazz Release Collin Sexton Injury Update
The Utah Jazz have been without the services of Collin Sexton due to an ankle sprain since before the All-Star Break, and it now looks like the guard will remain out of the action for the near future.
According to a team release, Sexton has resumed on-court activities but will be re-evaluated early next week for a return.
Sexton has missed the past seven games for the Jazz, and will likely miss their next two contests vs. the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. However, following those two showings, he could have a chance of suiting back up.
When healthy, Sexton has remained a strong component of the Jazz's lineup, averaging 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 47.8% shooting from the field to rally behind Lauri Markkanen and John Collins as Utah's third-leading scorer on the roster.
While Sexton's remained out of the fold, we've seen Jordan Clarkson take ahold of his starting spot as Utah's lead two-guard, but the Jazz's backcourt has been held down largely by rookie Isaiah Collier, one of Utah's best contributors as of late. During Sexton's absence, the first-year guard has averaged 12.6 points and 10.3 assists on 48.0% shooting from the field.
He'll be out of the mix this weekend, but keep an eye on Sexton's status over the coming days, with a return to the floor likely coming sooner rather than later.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!