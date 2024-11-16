Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are off on the first of a four-game road trip on Saturday night, as they'll be facing off vs. the Sacramento Kings for one of three times this season, starting things off at Golden One Center.
The Jazz are fresh off a win in which they secured in tight fashion vs the Dallas Mavericks, 112-110, as John Collins inked Utah's third victory of the season with a highlight dunk assisted by Jordan Clarkson. Now, this team will have an opportunity to rattle off their first multi-game win streak of the 2024-25 campaign.
For the Kings, they found themselves on the wrong end of a narrow contest on Friday, ultimately losing in an overtime battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves-- one where star point guard De'Aaron Fox totaled a franchise-high 60 points in a valiant effort.
One big factor to keep an eye on as the Jazz near tonight's contest will be the pending health of Lauri Markkanen, as the one-time All-Star is listed as questionable due to an eye contusion. Utah will already be without third-year center Walker Kessler with his lingering hip injury, so if Markkanen were to miss out as well, the road to a win inevitably gets a bit difficult with a depleted frontcourt.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of the Jazz's matchup vs. Sacramento:
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Date/Time: Saturday, November 16 at 8 PM MT
- Where: Golden One Center • Sacramento, CA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +11, ML +380 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
