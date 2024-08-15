Utah Jazz Season Opener Revealed Ahead of 2024-25 Campaign
The Utah Jazz schedule has finally been unveiled for the 2024-25 NBA season, giving fans a first look of what we can expect for the soon-to-come set of 82 games for this squad, officially beginning in October.
However, among the Jazz's newly-released 82-game slate, one of the bigger discoveries of the reveal is how Utah's season will start. Last season, this team took one on the chin against the Sacramento Kings for their opener, 130-114, and are hoping to start things off on a better foot this time around.
This season, the Jazz will stay at home for their season opener, beginning their campaign against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23rd. Their matchup with the Grizzlies is one of the four games the Jazz will play at Delta Center in October, with just one being away from their home crowd against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Memphis game will present a tough task for this young Utah squad, with prominent names like Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. coming back fully healthy and ready for an improved season from the 27-55 output they showed in the regular season for 2023.
Utah finds themselves in the same boat of looking to improve from their previous campaign after they went 37-45, but with a potential tank on the horizon, that jump up in the standings may have to take a year to develop to see fully come to form.
Regardless of the end result to follow, their first chance at redemption will come in just over two months, as the Grizzlies will be waiting in what will be a tough debut task of the season.
