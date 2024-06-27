Utah Jazz Select Isaiah Collier 29th Overall in 2024 NBA Draft
After selecting Cody Williams earlier in the night, the Utah Jazz have opted to take USC guard Isaiah Collier at 29th-overall in the 2024 NBA Draft for their second first-round pick.
Collier is a 6-foot-2 point guard coming off his freshman season at USC, averaging 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in just under 30 minutes a night. Many viewed the 19-year-old as a potential lottery selection before the night, and even top-five pick quality around this time last year.
However, he ended up seeing his stock drop a bit lower than expected, yet still landed in a solid situation with the Jazz regardless. He can add to Utah's backcourt immediately as a talented depth piece for budding star Keyonte George and may end up having the chance to play alongside him with the right development.
Collier stands out as an athletic, playmaking guard with good vision and the ability to push the pace of an offense. His outside shot will need to see some improvements, as he shot just 33.3% last year in college, but there's ample time and upside for that side of his game to come around.
The Jazz will be back on the clock Thursday afternoon, when the second round of the NBA Draft continues at 2 PM MT.
