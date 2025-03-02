Jazz Sign Guard to Three-Year Deal
The Utah Jazz have made an interesting roster move by signing one of their guards for the foreseeable future.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have agreed to a three-year deal for Jaden Springer.
Springer siged a 10-day contract with the Jazz following the All-Star Break, and has now made his mark on the roster by signing a long-term deal to keep him in locked in until 2028.
In the four games he's played for the Jazz this season, Springer has averaged 3.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 55.6% shooting from the field in just under nine minutes a night.
Before joining aboard with the Jazz, Springer was with the Boston Celtics during the 2024 season ahead of the title run, and was with the Philadelphia 76ers for the three years before that –– the team that drafted him in 2021 with the 28th-overall pick.
Springer presents another depth option for the Jazz in the backcourt, possessing an ideal 6-foot-4 size and a nice 6-foot-7.5 wingspan to show out on the defensive end for his first few showings in Utah.
It remains to be seen what the contents of the deal are, or whether the second and third years on the contract are guaranteed, but the move likely keeps Springer on the roster at least until the start of the 2025-26 campaign, and potentially even further.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!