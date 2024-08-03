Report: Utah Jazz Sign Micah Potter to Two-Way Contract
It looks like the Utah Jazz have inked a fresh deal for their returning big man.
According to multiple reports, the Jazz have agreed to terms on a two-way contract with Micah Potter, locking him in for the 2024-25 season. Potter has spent the past two seasons in Utah on a two-way deal spending time in both the NBA and the G-League, and now looks to make it a third next year.
A two-way deal gives the Jazz flexibility to transition Potter from the G-League to their main roster for a portion of the season, also having an opportunity to sign him to a traditional contract if he shows out.
During Potter's 23 games played with the Jazz, he's averaged 3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.4 points on 52.7/46.4/75.0 shooting splits. He's a 6-foot-10 big with a strong ability on the offensive end, standing out as an efficient floor spacer during his limited reps.
This offseason, Potter has also spent time with the Team USA Men's Select Team, a group that practiced alongside this year's national Team USA squad during training camp before the 2024 Olympics.
If Potter finds his way back to the Salt Lake City Stars next season, expect him to have another year with a big impact. He was a top contributor during their 2023-24 campaign where he averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks a game, and should be on track to replicate that as long as the Jazz opt not to call him up.
