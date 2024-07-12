Utah Jazz Reveal Las Vegas NBA Summer League Roster
After the conclusion of their recent Salt Lake City Summer League showcase, the Utah Jazz will be quickly turning around to play some more summer ball in Las Vegas starting this weekend.
The Jazz secured a 2-1 record during their stint in SLC and saw a nice array of positives from their young talent, headlined by strong performances from guys like Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh.
Ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas NBA Summer League, the Jazz released their official 13-man roster:
Max Abmas, G
Armando Bacot, C
Darius Bazley, F
Isaiah Collier, G
Kyle Filipowski, F
Taylor Hendricks, F
Keshawn Justice, F
Taevion Kinsey, G
Kenneth Lofton Jr., C
Josh Pierre-Louis, G
Jason Preston, F
Brice Sensabaugh, G/F
Cody Williams, F
The biggest component revealed upon the release of the Jazz's Las Vegas roster is the absence of Walker Kessler and Keyonte George. Both showed enough during the small sample size is SLC to get some deserved rest, effectively allowing fans to see a bit more from their incoming rookies in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski.
During his two appearances, George averaged 30.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, while Kessler averaged 7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
Utah will take the floor for their first game in Vegas against the Dallas Mavericks, tipping off at 8:30 PM MT at the Pavillion.
