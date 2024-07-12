Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Reveal Las Vegas NBA Summer League Roster

The Utah Jazz are hitting the floor once again for NBA Summer League.

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) warms up before a game against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
After the conclusion of their recent Salt Lake City Summer League showcase, the Utah Jazz will be quickly turning around to play some more summer ball in Las Vegas starting this weekend.

The Jazz secured a 2-1 record during their stint in SLC and saw a nice array of positives from their young talent, headlined by strong performances from guys like Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh.

Ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas NBA Summer League, the Jazz released their official 13-man roster:

Max Abmas, G

Armando Bacot, C

Darius Bazley, F

Isaiah Collier, G

Kyle Filipowski, F

Taylor Hendricks, F

Keshawn Justice, F

Taevion Kinsey, G

Kenneth Lofton Jr., C

Josh Pierre-Louis, G

Jason Preston, F

Brice Sensabaugh, G/F

Cody Williams, F

The biggest component revealed upon the release of the Jazz's Las Vegas roster is the absence of Walker Kessler and Keyonte George. Both showed enough during the small sample size is SLC to get some deserved rest, effectively allowing fans to see a bit more from their incoming rookies in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski.

During his two appearances, George averaged 30.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, while Kessler averaged 7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Utah will take the floor for their first game in Vegas against the Dallas Mavericks, tipping off at 8:30 PM MT at the Pavillion.

JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

