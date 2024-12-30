Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz will be taking on their final game of 2024 on Monday when the Denver Nuggets travel to the Delta Center, as the Jazz hope to avoid adding to yet another ugly losing streak.
This will be the third time this season the Jazz and Nuggets have faced off, with Denver taking control both times so far by at least 19 points in each. For Monday Utah will hope to not suffer the same fate.
The obvious key player on the Nuggets to lock onto tonight for Utah will be none other than two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who's off to yet another strong start to his season. He's averaging 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists on 57.1% shooting from the field and an absurd 50% clip from deep on 4.5 three-point attempts per night.
It'll be a long night defensively for the Jazz, and especially for their interior anchor Walker Kessler, but the Nuggets have actually tended to struggle when playing in Salt Lake City in recent history. In the past ten years, Denver has collected a 3-15 record when stationed in Utah. However, two of those victories have come within their previous two meetings on the Jazz's home floor.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Monday night battle vs. the Nuggets:
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 30th, 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +7, ML +225 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!