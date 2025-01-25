Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz will travel to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night-- looking to end the bleeding of their four-game losing streak.
The Jazz now lie on the bottom of the West standings with a 10-32 record, while the Grizzlies have been on the opposite side of the spectrum, placing third in the conference at 30-15. Recently, Memphis has had the hot hand, as they've now won in their last five straight.
The last time the Grizzlies and Jazz faced off against one another, it came during Utah's home opener in October, a game where Memphis edged out in a 126-124 victory. This time, Utah will hope to flip the script.
In terms of availability, the Jazz will be down a few notable contributors. John Collins and Jordan Clarkson stand out as the most prominent absences, which could lead to some further discussion about their pending future status on the roster with the trade deadline approaching soon. Only time will tell to see how each of their scenarios unfold.
Here's everything else you need to know about the Jazz's upcoming battle with the Grizzlies.
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 25 at 6 PM MT
- Where: Paycom Center • Oklahoma City, OK
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!