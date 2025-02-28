Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back in the fight on Friday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to travel to Salt Lake City for their second meeting of the season.
Last time around, the Timberwolves landed on top 138-113 and will look to try and do the same in this one. However, they'll likely be without a key contributor in Anthony Edwards as the star is set to be suspended for earning his 16th technical of the season on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Wolves will also be without the services of familiar face Rudy Gobert, who's dealing with a lingering back injury that's taken him out of the action since early February. The former Utah big man will be out of the mix, but other previous Jazz members like Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, and Nickiel Alexander-Walker are set to go.
The Jazz are 3-7 in their last 10 and have come up short in their last two. Let's see how they respond.
Here's how to catch the action:
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date/Time: Friday, February 28 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
