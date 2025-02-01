Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic: How to Watch
Things have been rough for the Utah Jazz lately. They've lost eight of their past eight games and are 1-9 in their past ten. However, they'll have a shot to right the ship over the weekend in their home battle against the Orlando Magic.
Saturday will mark the second time the Jazz have faced against the Magic this season, where Utah actually took home a win in their first showing down in Orlando, 105-92. Now, a chance to sweep the season series lies ahead.
It projects to be a bit harder task for the Jazz on Saturday than it was in their previous matchup, as Orlando expects to have both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the lineup –– two players who were sidelined earlier in January.
As for the Jazz, they'll be without a few bench pieces, but expect to have their complete starting lineup in the fold.
With that, here's everything else you need to know for the second of two Jazz-Magic contests of the 2024-25 season.
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic
- Date/Time: Saturday, February 1 at 3 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
