Jazz G Vince Williams Suffers Scary Injury vs Rockets

The Utah Jazz saw one of their newest additions in the backcourt, Vince Williams Jr., go down with a rough-looking knee injury against the Houston Rockets.

During the second quarter of action between the Jazz and Rockets, Williams hit the floor after an off-ball fastbreak collision with forward Tari Eason. Williams would clutch his knee for a few moments before being helped to the visiting locker room.

Shortly after, the Jazz would rule out Williams for the rest of the game due to what was deemed a left knee injury.

Now, his status moving forward looks a bit foggy. And while it's much too early to speculate on the exact severity of the injury suffered by Williams, it looks as if it could be an issue that causes him to miss some time within the final few weeks of the regular season.

Jazz Lose Vince Williams vs. Rockets

It's been a brutal past two weeks for the Jazz, when centering around their injury luck that just continues in the wrong direction now that Williams has gone down.

Keyonte George has missed eight of his last nine games due to ankle injuries, Jaren Jackson Jr. had been ruled out for the season before the All-Star break as he underwent surgery to address PVNS growth in his knee, and Jusuf Nurkic would be ruled out for the season before the game against Houston due to a surgical procedure on his nose.

Williams now finds his way in as the latest entry to the Jazz's unfortunate trend, who's slowly been finding his groove in Utah following his move from the Memphis Grizzlies at the deadline alongside Jackson Jr., albeit in a short timeframe since landing in Salt Lake City.

In his five games played since the deal, Williams has averaged 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 15.2 minutes a game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 42.9% from three as a quality contributor on both ends of the floor.

Feb 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) and guard Vince Williams Jr. (0) walk to the bench during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

For any time that Williams is forced out of the Jazz's backcourt rotation, it'll leave Will Hardy to make a few adjustments with where he allocates his minutes around the bench, perhaps with more playing time handed to Svi Mykhailiuk, John Konchar, or even two-way signee Elijah Harkless to help pick up the slack.

More intel will be uncovered in due time surrounding Williams and the extent of his injury, but for now, he'll be sidelined for the rest of the way in Houston.