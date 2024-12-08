Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Sunday, as they'll continue their three-game road trip with hopes of securing their first two-game win streak of the season against the Sacramento Kings.
The Jazz took care of business during their last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, winning in a blowout victory 141-99, spearheaded by an all-around effort down the roster as nine players scored in double-figures. On Sunday, Utah will hope to get a similar well-rounded and dominating effort across the board.
The status surrounding Lauri Markkanen remains unclear, as he's listed as questionable to play vs. Sacramento due to a back injury. The star forward was a late scratch during the Jazz's Friday victory, and while Utah ended on the winning side of things, this team would love to have their franchise cornerstone back in the mix if able to go. Jordan Clarkson also remains out due to a foot injury.
With that, here's everything to know ahead of the Jazz's third bout vs. the Kings this season.
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 8 at 7:00 PM MT
- Where: Golden One Center • Sacramento, CA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +12, ML +525 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
