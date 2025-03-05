Jazz vs. Wizards Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Poole Update
The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards will play Wednesday night in a game that somebody has to win. These teams both makeup two-thirds of the teams currently in line for a 14% chance at Cooper Flagg on lottery night. While it might not be pretty, it is a good opportunity for player development on these rebuilding teams.
Here’s the latest from the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back soreness)
Walker Kessler: Out (Rest)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle injury management)
John Collins: Doubtful (Low back injury management)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Low back injury management)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
The Utah Jazz are doing everything they can to optimize their draft odds as we make our way down the season's home stretch. Again, the team is sitting third-year center Walker Kessler due to rest. Each of Markkanen, Collins, Sexton, and Clarkson are also being held out of the game tomorrow night for obvious reasons.
With absence comes opportunity, though, and the Jazz have a young roster headlined by the
Washington Wizards:
Kyshawn George: Questionable (Jaw contusion)
Richaun Holmes: Questionable (Left knee contusion)
Jordan Poole: Out (Right elbow hyperextension)
Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Saddiq Bey: Out (ACL surgery)
Colby Jones: Out (G-League)
Jaylen Martin: Out (G-League)
JT Thor: Out (G-League)
The Wizards will be without their leading scorer, as Poole has been ruled out. The former Golden State Warrior is averaging 21 points per game this year.In his absence, the Wizards will turn to rookie lottery pick Bub Carrington to pick up the scoring and playmaking void. They also will have the veteran presence of Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton to help them out.
The Wizards have won just 11 games this year, while the Jazz have won 15. These are two of the youngest teams in the league with their eyes set towards the future. It should be a competitive contest.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm MT.
