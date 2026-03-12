Jazz Update Keyonte George's Status After Injury vs Knicks

In the midst of the Utah Jazz's latest game and loss to the New York Knicks, 117-134, they say their third-year breakout guard Keyonte George leave the game in the middle of the second half with what was deemed a right hamstring strain from the team.

George had left the locker room in the third quarter after grabbing the back of his right leg and wouldn't return to the action.

After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy was asked about the status of George after he had left the game.

"I don't know much now other than that it's his hamstring. And the timeline of that is coming," Hardy said postgame. "I just saw him in the locker room. So, he's not somewhere else, but, he said he felt a pretty good pull on his hamstring, and I'll let the medical team sort that out."

The team has yet to officially announce to what extent George will be out for. But depending on the severity of the hamstring injury, there's a chance the Jazz's third-year guard could be out for multiple games, and based on timing, the rest of the regular season.

Could Keyonte George Miss the Rest of the Season?

It's total speculation until the team officially announces a timeline for George's return, but hamstring injuries around the league have been notoriously tricky for players to come back from extremely quickly.

A perfect example lies within the Denver Nuggets' pair of forwards, Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon; two players who have suffered hamstring strains in the Jazz's own division, and have been extremely careful in their respective return to the floor.

Watson initially suffered his hamstring strain on February 4th, and still hasn't returned over a month later. Aaron Gordon has gone down with not one, but two hamstring strains throughout the season, and missed just over a month each time.

The Jazz have just under one month left in their season with just 16 games to go. Jaren Jackson has been shut down with a knee injury, as has Jusuf Nurkic with a nose injury.

To see Utah be extra careful regarding their third-year guard's health is probably the smartest and most likely decision, and would thus close the book on George's electric third-year campaign, if that timeline for a recovery is anything similar to what we've seen across the league.

Through 54 games, George has started in every contest that he's played, averaged career-highs across the board, with 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists a night, shooting 45.6% from the field in the process.

For any time that George misses, it would place Isaiah Collier in line to be the Jazz's starting point guard until further notice, a role in which he's excelled in throughout this season.

In the 16 games that Collier has started this season, he's averaged 15.3 points and 8.8 assists on 48.6% shooting from the field.

Elijah Harkless, the Jazz's two-way and defensive-minded guard, could also be in line for a step up in minutes, who's been elevated into the rotation for the past 10 games of the regular season.