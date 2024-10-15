One Utah Jazz Player 'On the Cusp' of ESPN's Latest Top 100 Ranking
With every NBA season comes fresh player rankings and analysis across the league's media, and with the 2024-25 campaign quickly approaching, this year is no different.
Now sitting just over a week away from the start of a new season, we've seen several outlets come to light with their latest rankings before the fresh year, the newest beginning to roll out from ESPN with their annual top 100 players list. And according to them, the state of the league and its top talent looks to be a bit different than this time a year ago.
While we don't know the full extent of the list from one to 100 as ESPN gradually drops its rankings leading up to the top spot, we do know that not only one-fifth of last season's ranking did not appear on this year's, but one of the Utah Jazz's premier young players dropped out of the list, instead landing in a category right outside the top 100 called "on the cusp."
That player was third-year Jazz center Walker Kessler, who comes off an up-and-down sophomore season after a strong rookie campaign. ESPN writer Kevin Pelton dove into a bit of what he sees in Kessler, and how he could potentially elevate his way back into the top 100 this time next year.
"Kessler's rim protection, the strength of his game, was as effective as it was during his rookie season," Pelton said. "Opponents made just 51% of shots within 5 feet when Kessler was the primary defender, third lowest among qualifying players. The issue in 2023-24 was Kessler's 2-point percentage dropping from 72% to 68%, as well as his fit with forward John Collins. As Utah focuses on player development, I'd expect the 23-year-old Kessler to be favored over Collins, who is entering the final season of his contract."
Along with Kessler, both John Collins and Jordan Clarkson were nowhere to be found in spots 100-51, indicating that Utah has two more candidates left off ESPN's list entirely this year.
Kessler came in last year as the 70th spot for ESPN but now lands in the same tier as Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. Both are quality players, yet you'd love to see one of the Jazz's top young contributors on the roster find his way up the ranks a bit further.
He finished last season by averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, which looked notably similar to his rookie year stat line, yet didn't quite pan out into the second season jump many expected to see from the 2022 first-round pick. However, as Utah continues to lean into their youth and rebuild movement, we should expect an upward trend for Kessler.
The 23-year-old has begun the preseason sticking with a spot in the starting five and has kicked off his third-year campaign looking refreshed as a defender and interior presence, and seems to be on the right track to building back his reputation as one of the league's top young big talents.
Keep an eye on Walker Kessler as he might just be in for a massive bounce-back season.
