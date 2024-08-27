Utah Jazz Select 'Well-Rounded' Wing in Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
While the focus around the NBA is locked into what's to come for the 2024-25 season, it's never too early to look at the next batch of prospects to enter the league next season, and it's especially true when talking about the rebuilding Utah Jazz.
Over the past few seasons, Utah has managed to pile together a strong foundation of young players to move forward in their rebuild. However, despite their extensive efforts, it's hard to picture this team being close to playoff contention anytime this season, which effectively allows Jazz fans to look at next year's lottery with a bit more anticipation than most of the league.
Thankfully for the Jazz, this upcoming draft class is said to be one of the more impressive groups in recent memory, which could in-turn accelerate this team building process to find their way to a contending level team sooner rather than later.
In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft for the 2025 class, the Jazz ended up finding their way to a pick at number five overall, where they selected Drake Powell, a top shooting guard prospect from UNC.
B/R's Jonathan Wasserman touched on what the pick would mean for Utah, detailing Powell as a "well-rounded" wing that can play multiple positions:
"Drake Powell received some quality experience this summer at Jayson Tatum's Elite Camp and the Nike Skills Academy. He's going to build a real case for starter minutes with more versatility at both ends than North Carolina wings Ian Jackson and Cade Tyson. Head coach Hubert Davis will be able to slide Powell into multiple positions and roles. He's extremely well-rounded and is capable of making plays on and off the ball with his pull-up, passing, improved catch-and-shoot game, and athleticism. Powell is going to make his mark this coming season by impacting games in different ways."- Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
Powell went fifth right behind some other big-name prospects like Cooper Flagg at one, followed by Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe.
Adding another versatile wing into the mix of this Jazz rebuild would be far from a bad play, as it would continue to bolster the size and length this team has prioritized and established during the initial stages of their rebuild. Listed around 6-foot-6, Powell would mesh well right within, and be a complimentary piece to several rotational combinations.
The Jazz addressed their need for a strong wing presence during this year's draft with Cody Williams, but like Powell, his length and versatility allows him to move around the floor and play a variety of different roles. With the pieces Utah has in place on the roster already, it's hard to dislike bringing in another glue piece at the wing to help fill out this team one through five.
This Jazz rebuild has already gotten off to an appealing start, but there's room for more. If Utah can hit during their picks in next summer's draft, the conversation around this team one year from now could be a whole lot different than it is now.
