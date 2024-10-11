Jazz HC Will Hardy Seeing 'Great' Preseason Start for Walker Kessler
While it's only been three games into the preseason, the Utah Jazz and head coach Will Hardy have loved what they've seen out of third-year center Walker Kessler so far.
On Thursday, the Jazz made it three straight wins in the preseason after taking down the Dallas Mavericks on the road, 107-102. And in the process, it was a great night for Kessler. He posted nine points, a game-high 15 rebounds, two blocks, and an impressive +19 plus-minus in 24 minutes.
Coach Hardy spoke after the game about what he's seen out of his center through the first half of the preseason.
"He's been great," Hardy said. "Walker has had an amazing offseason of work. Not just on his game, but clearly on his body. He's much stronger, and the presence is felt. You can see it even on plays like digging out rebounds in traffic. His physicality around the rim is really helpful for us."
"He's a guy who, coming into his third year, he understood after two seasons what he needed to do to improve," Hardy continued. "And, credit to him, he put the work in this offseason. It's always nice to have a game early in preseason where the work sort of shows itself. It gives you a little bit of a boost of energy and confidence, knowing that the work is paying off."
Kessler has gotten off to a solid start through the Jazz's first three, averaging 7.6 points and 10.0 rebounds, beginning to prove that he has what it takes to be the defensive anchor in the middle this team desperately needs, considering how poorly Utah finished on that end of the floor last season-- ranking dead last in the NBA for defensive rating.
"Walker knows that his life is going to be hard," Hardy said. "The position that he's playing and the things we ask him to do aren't always glamourous. Being the focal point of a defense is hard in this league, but I think he's handling himself really well, and his physicality has really improved."
Kessler will look to try and build off of his momentum during the Jazz's next preseason contest, as they'll travel on the road next to face off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
