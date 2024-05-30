Report: Will Hardy, Jazz Lose Assistant Head Coach to Suns
The Utah Jazz will be in for yet another change to their coaching staff ahead of next season.
According to Jazz insider Sarah Todd of Deseret News, assistant coach Chad Forcier will take his talents to the Phoenix Suns to join new HC Mike Budenholzer, departing after one season in Salt Lake City. It will be the second coaching loss Utah has endured this summer, Lamar Skeeter joining the Charlotte Hornets being the other.
Before joining Utah, Forcier was a long-time assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks and Coach Budenholzer for four years, winning a championship during the 2021 season. A result of Budenholzer's firing in 2023, it effectively opened the door for the now-former Jazz assistant to find a new opportunity.
Now after a season in SLC, the two can find themselves paired together once again.
As to what the next steps for Hardy and the Jazz are, don't expect any drastic adjustments to take place. Utah reportedly plans to seek out new assistants from their inside staff, rather than seek new candidates to bring in from the outside. Most of the other voices on the sidelines are still in-tact, so this team can hopefully rebound from their losses swiftly en route to an improved 2024-25 campaign.
