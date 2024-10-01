Will Hardy Provides Positive Health Update for Utah Jazz Roster
Utah Jazz fans received some positive news from head coach Will Hardy during a slew of media day press conferences on Monday.
One of the most pressing questions facing any team entering into a new season is health, and for the Jazz, things are no different. Especially after ending last season with an array of inactives across the roster to key players like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson, it's fair to ask who's ready to take on the year ahead as the 2024-25 campaign looms less than a month away.
However, thankfully for this Jazz roster, Coach Hardy ensured on Monday that the team is fully healthy up and down the depth chart, saying that as far as he knows, everyone is ready to go.
It's a great sign for the Jazz to have everyone ready to go from day one. Oftentimes, you see various teams around the league have one or two guys on the roster unable to suit up until a few weeks or months into the season, but in Utah, all 21 rostered players are 100%.
Action will ramp up rather quickly for the Jazz, as their preseason debut sits at the end of this week on October 5th vs. the New Zealand Breakers, and their regular season opener lies just over three weeks away with the Memphis Grizzlies scheduled to come to town on October 23rd for the first game of the year.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!