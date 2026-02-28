The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans have the second of a two-game slate against one another for this week, with each team having some notable injuries of note before tipping off in Salt Lake City.

Here's the full injury report for both the Jazz and Pelicans rolling into the night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - Keyonte George (right ankle; sprain)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr (left knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right hip; impingement)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Vince Williams Jr. (left knee)

It's a largely similar outlook for the Jazz heading into this matchup as it was for their last time out against New Orleans. They'll be without multiple starters, headlined by the absence of Lauri Markkanen, who's out for the next two weeks wth a knee/hip injury, along with their usual suspects down with their respective season-ending injuries.

The one name that will be one to keep an eye on for the Jazz leading up to tip-off will be Keyonte George, who's once again been elevated to questionable ahead of the night against New Orleans, and could mark his first time back on the floor since before the All-Star break.

George has missed nine of the past ten games within the Jazz's season due to ankle sprains, and could have a chance to miss a 10th depending on how his status develops heading into the night.

If George is indeed sidelined for another matchup, it'll leave Isaiah Collier as the most likely candidate to secure the team's starting point guard spot in his place; a role he's excelled in pretty well this season when given the opportunity.

If George is indeed downgraded to out before tip-off, it'll leave his next chance to suit up against the Denver Nuggets following the weekend.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League two-way)



OUT - Hunter Dickinson (G League two-way)



OUT - Trey Murphy III (right shoulder contusion)



OUT - Dejounte Murray (return to competition reconditioning)



QUESTIONABLE - Yves Missi (left calf strain)

The Pelicans will be without their own impact players as well. Trey Murphy's extended absence with a shoulder injury will remain for another day, and Dejounte Murray has been downgraded to out as he continues to get adjusted to NBA game speed following his extended absence with an Achilles injury.

In the 26 minutes that Murray had last played against the Jazz, he turned in a relatively strong performance, putting up 17 points on 5-12 shooting from the field with three rebounds, nine assists, and a whopping four steals to make for a strong outing on both ends of the floor.

He won't get a chance to replicate that again vs. Utah, but it provides nice confidence for how his recovery may look moving forward.

Another update from the Pelicans: Yves Missi has been upgraded to questionable, who was sidelined for Utah's last meeting against New Orleans with a calf injury, but may now have a chance to play depending on how his status shifts before game time.