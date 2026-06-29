3 Noteworthy Utah Jazz Players Gearing Up to Play in Summer League

The Utah Jazz are only a few days away from arriving at this year's Summer League–– both with their annual Salt Lake City set of games, along with the league-wide circuit hosted in Las Vegas–– and we're starting to get a clearer picture of who we might be seeing for those handful of games in July.

And one of those players gearing up to participate might be a bit more unexpected when compared to the rest.

Peterson, Bailey, Williams Expected to Play in Summer League

According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, along with Darryn Peterson, who's already been confirmed by the Jazz front office to be expected to play for Summer League, both Ace Bailey and third-year wing Cody Williams appear to be in line to be in the mix as well.

Sounds like Ace Bailey and Cody Williams will both play for the Jazz at Summer League.



Not sure how many games. https://t.co/KVF3AfY5xW — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 29, 2026

While both Peterson and Bailey were essentially locks to be a part of the Summer League action, it's Williams who sticks out as more of a surprise, when considering his edge in experience compared to the other two players.

But to have Williams participating certainly might not be the worst decision by the Jazz brass, all things considered.

After a bumpy rookie season in the league, Williams really begun to turn a corner in the second half of his sophomore campaign with improvements on both ends of the floor.

In the 25 games that Williams played following the All-Star break, Williams jumped from a little under 20 minutes played per game to 32.5, and saw his numbers jump significantly in that stretch to 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field, also showing strides as a versatile defender as well.

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That end to the year was a great way for Williams to boost his stock heading into a pivotal third year in Utah. And now, it seems like the Jazz might want to continue developing him with live, in-game reps during Summer League.

Those reps might go further than just the Jazz's three games in Salt Lake City too, considering Anderson hinted that he's heard that Williams could be in the mix for both the SLC Summer League and potentially in Vegas as well.

Not exactly what I’ve heard ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 29, 2026

Being a part of that Summer League action should not only help guys like Williams get a rare opportunity for this time of the year to play in a live, in-game setting, but also gain a bit of chemistry with a couple of his teammates like Peterson and Bailey before next season too.

Who Else Could Play on the Jazz's Summer League Team?

The Jazz will likely have a few of their two-way players, as well as some of their late signings from last year joining the Summer League roster to pair with their trio of traditional roster players, albeit while not 100% confirmed.

Blake Hinson and newly-signed two-way guard Tamar Bates stick out as strong bets to be a part of the roster, along with Hayden Gray and Bez Mbeng, both of whom were frequent pieces of the Jazz's lineup towards the tail-end of last season, and are currently signed onto non-guaranteed deals for the 2026-27 season.

Undrafted free agents Jaxon Kohler and Micah Handlogten are likely to be a part of the summer league team as well, each looking to have a good set of summer reps to generate some traction to be a part of next year's Jazz roster in some fashion.

The Jazz's Summer League roster will be officially confirmed in the days ahead and provide a clearer picture of what to expect once the Jazz are back on the floor in July. But Peterson, Bailey, and Williams might be the key names to keep an eye on of anyone to be participating.

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