The Biggest Question Every Utah Jazz Player Must Answer This Season

The Utah Jazz are looking pretty likely to win a lot more games this season than they have in recent memory.

But while the Jazz might look improved on paper, this roster and the players around it still have a ton of questions to answer next season to determine what their ceiling might be. And in some cases, they face questions that could shape what the future of this team could look like after this year.

There's still a little over two months to go before next NBA season tips off, yet let's go through one pressing question that each player on the Jazz must answer leading up to the 2026-27 campaign:

Keyonte George: Extension before or after the season?

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to a call during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This question for George will be answered relatively quickly, as the extension deadline takes place before the regular season.

Yet, seeing whether or not the Jazz's budding star guard puts pen to paper now, or holds off on those talks until next summer will be massive as it relates to how next offseason could pan out for Utah.

Ace Bailey: Is a second-year jump on the horizon?

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ace Bailey only continued to look better and better for the Jazz following up from the All-Star break in his rookie season.

Now, he's had an entire offseason to hone his skills and get even more refined physically. How will he look in his second-year? And could a big step forward in development be in store with it?

Lauri Markkanen: Can the playoff drought come to an end?

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lauri Markkanen has been in the NBA since 2017, but throughout the highs and lows that have come throughout his successful career this far, he's yet to play in a single playoff game through nine seasons.

With the Jazz now turning the ship around to win games this season, perhaps now could be the time for Markkanen to see that streak come to an end.

Jaren Jackson Jr.: How high can he elevate the defense?

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We really don't know how much Jaren Jackson Jr. can impact the Jazz's defense. He only played three games for the team since moving to Utah at the trade deadline.

Seeing how much the former Defensive Player of the Year can turn around one of the worst defenses in the NBA this season will be a compelling storyline to watch.

Jusuf Nurkic: Can he stick as a nightly starter?

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Walker Kessler on the roster, the spotlight now shines on Jusuf Nurkic to be the most likely bet to start for the Jazz at center. Does he have what it takes?

When he was slotted in as a starter for Kessler last season, he performed quite well, but carrying that over into a year where Utah is trying to win a whole lot more games is even more important for Nurkic to convert on.

Isaiah Collier: Will the three-point shot turn around?

Mar 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) sits on the bench before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Collier has shown a ton of promise as a ball handler and playmaker within the Jazz's guard rotation.

But the three-point shot has remained a struggle to get consistent throughout his career. He's only a 25.7% shooter from deep throughout his first two seasons, and could benefit immensely from seeing that number take a sharp increase in 2026-27.

Darryn Peterson: Could he win a Rookie of the Year award?

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz haven't had a Rookie of the Year on their roster since Darrell Griffith won it all the way back in 1981. The franchise is due for another, and they might have their best chance since Griffith to make it happen with Darryn Peterson.

If he can catch his stride and become a focal point offensively early in the year, it's certainly in the cards.

Brice Sensabaugh: It's a contract year–– can he capitalize?

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paired along with Keyonte George's murky contract future, Brice Sensabaugh's might be even more uncertain. Without a contract extension, he's due to hit restricted free agency in 2027, and may or may not be signed on as a long-term piece in Utah.

This season, in a contract year, though, he has a perfect chance to prove that he should be.

Cody Williams: What could his long-term role be in Utah?

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not be another player in Utah facing a bigger make-or-break year than Cody Williams. Following an up-and-down two years, there are still questions of whether or not the 2024 lottery pick can be a reliable long-term rotational piece.

Can he defend? Can he see his three-point shot turn around? If neither, his future in Utah may be bleak.

Kyle Filipowski: Any chance he could start at center?

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Filipowski a talented young piece of the Jazz's frontcourt, but his fit has remained a little wonky ever since arrived in 2024. Can he be a reliable center, or is he more suited as a four?

This season, the third-year big man can make a statement adjustment by emerging as the missing piece the Jazz need at center now that Walker Kessler is out of the mix.

Svi Mykhailiuk: What does his share of minutes look like?

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz loved giving Svi Mykhailiuk a large chunk of minutes in the first half of last season. Though as they started to tank deeper into the year, his minutes dwindled.

Now that Utah is back and ready to win games this season, how will their rotation factor in Mykhailiuk, and how many minutes will he average compared to last season's 23.1?

John Konchar: Can he find a spot in the rotation?

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) dribbles with the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Toby Okani (5) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have a lot of competition on the wing this season: Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, Svi Mykhailiuk, and their free agency signing from this summer, Josh Okogie. So does that leave John Konchar with any minutes in the rotation left to pick from?

While he's a scrappy veteran who can play defense, finding those opportunities may be tough.

Josh Okogie: Could he sustain last season's 3P%?

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A large part of why the Jazz brought in Okogie was because of the defense he provides. But last season, he was also a pretty knockdown shooter from deep, having hit nearly 39% of his shots behind the arc.

If he can keep that consistency up, his minutes will stretch even higher in Utah.

Jaxson Hayes: Is he enough to be the Jazz's backup five?

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts after a dunk in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz made a quick maneuver to go and get Jaxson Hayes this offseason after trading Walker Kessler in an effort to shore up their center depth. But while a good presence on the interior, he doesn't exactly bring the same rebounding or defense as Kessler did.

Time will tell if he's a sturdy enough option to play in the frontcourt on a nightly basis.

Mo Bamba: Can he make the opening night roster?

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (11) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Leaky Black (14) looks on in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One key stipulation on Mo Bamba's contract with the Jazz: it's not fully guaranteed.

While Utah could have him on the roster for the next two years, they could also cut him before opening night, and only be due to pay him his $200,000 signing bonus. So let's see if he can really stick on the roster.

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