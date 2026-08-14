Ranking Every Utah Jazz National TV Game on 2026-27 Schedule

The Utah Jazz will be in the spotlight for a nationally televised game a bit more than they have been in recent years.

According to the Jazz's schedule release from Thursday, they'll be on for six nationally televised games throughout the 2026-27 season. Four games will be on NBC, one will be on Prime, and another will be on ESPN.

It's a welcomed refresh for a Jazz team that's trending in the right direction for next season from where they have been in recent years. They'll have a top rookie with No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, a couple of All-Stars on the roster in Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., and other emerging young stars in Keyonte George and Ace Bailey.

That core, in itself, is certainly worth more love in terms of national TV games.

But which of the Jazz's national TV games are the best, though? Let's sort through what each of those games brings to the table, and narrow down which matchup of those select few will be the one that's worth the most attention:

5. @ Los Angeles Clippers | No. 17

Jan 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first nationally televised game for the Jazz this year, and it's not exactly a poor matchup. Two top-five picks will be facing off in Darryn Peterson and Keaton Wagler, and these two teams match up pretty well from a roster caliber standpoint.

But when compared to some of the other matchups on this list, and especially the star power that will be ahead when the bright lights are on them, this Clippers game is easily ranked last of them. However, with this being the first national TV game the Jazz have of the year, expect them to enter this one energized.

4. @, vs. Houston Rockets | Feb. 3, 9

Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball as Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have two games against the Rockets on national TV within less than a week’s stretch. On Wednesday, the Jazz are in Houston on ESPN, and the following Tuesday, they're at home facing the Rockets once again on NBC.

You can bet on Ace Bailey bringing his A-game against Kevin Durant in a nationally televised showdown. These will also be the first two matchups Darryn Peterson has against Durant throughout his career, so Utah's young duo will certainly be motivated to put together a statement in each of these.

3. @ Denver Nuggets | Jan. 19

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) gets past Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) and dunks the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any game that Nikola Jokic is playing makes for must-watch TV. When he's on a nationally televised game against your team, though, that contest sets up to be even better. And for the Jazz, they'll also be looking to bounce back from their recent woes of playing in the Mile High.

The Jazz are 5-15 in their last 20 games on the road in Denver. Maybe this year with a better roster and heightened urgency, that number can trend in the right direction.

2. @ Golden State Warriors | Dec. 1

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz are looking to reset the narrative that Steph Curry and the Warriors have recently set against them, which isn't exactly a pretty one. Curry is a staggering 15-5 in the last 20 games he's played against Utah, dating back to 2017.

Now, the Jazz get a chance to face up against one of the greatest players of all time in Golden State for a nationally televised matchup, and they've only won two games against him since 2022. They'll be motivated, still fresh early in the season, and might be more equally matched up against the Warriors than many think.

1. vs. Washington Wizards | Feb. 27

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; With the first pick in the 2026 NBA draft the Washington Wizards selected BYU forward AJ Dybantsa at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only nationally televised home game the Jazz have of the season. The duel between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. This is the only pick for Utah's best national TV game of the year, even if the Wizards aren't more talented than some of the other teams on this list.

Depending on how this game goes, this could mark the start of a long rivalry between Dybantsa and Peterson in a matchup that only comes around every so often between the Jazz and Wizards. These two also play within less than a couple of weeks later on March 6th, but this one might have a tad bit higher stakes.

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