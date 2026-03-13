It could be the end of Keyonte George's Most Improved Player campaign following his latest injury suffered against the New York Knicks.

In the process of the Utah Jazz's recent home loss vs. the Knicks, George would leave in the middle of the third quarter with a hamstring injury that would lead to him not returning, and eventually be deemed to have suffered a Grade 2 hamstring sprain that will keep him out for at least the next two weeks.

BREAKING: Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right hamstring strain.



George suffered the injury in the second half of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.https://t.co/yWHBNLZSkI — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 13, 2026

That means George will be out for at least the next seven games of the Jazz's season, and could very well mark the end of his third-year campaign altogether, depending on just how his recovery pans out in the days to come.

But irrespective of whether he's out of the mix for either two weeks or four weeks, his seven-game absence will lead to the end of his status in any end-of-season award race, and particularly his candidacy in the hunt for Most Improved Player.

The reason being, he's inevitably going to fall short of the required 65-game minimum via the NBA's Player Participation Policy.

Why Keyonte George Will Fall Short of Most Improved Player

Before going down with his recent hamstring injury, George had already been coming back from an extended injury absence with multiple ankle sprains that took him out for nine of ten straight games throughout February.

But now after returning for a few games at the top of March, George will be forced out for an extended period of time once again. And for any player to be eligible for end-of-season awards like MVP, All-NBA, or in this case, Most Improved Player, they need at least 65 games played out of 82, or a maximum of 17 missed games on the year.

George's seven-game leave places him beyond the allowed time missed, and thus takes him out of the hunt for any end-of-season honors, despite being right within the mix of the Most Improved Player favorites when he was fully healthy.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

George has had a career-best season with the Jazz in his third year pro by averaging an impressive 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.1% from three.

George currently leads the Jazz's roster in total scoring on the year, while also being second in total assists behind only Isaiah Collier.

Now that George is out of the hunt for Most Improved Player, it's down to virtually a three-man race in the final few weeks of the regular season to see who will be the name to take home the hardware.

FanDuel Sportsbook puts Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren as the current favorite to take home the award at -170, followed up by Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson at +250, then Portland Trail Blazers' forward Deni Avdija at a longshot +700 who has a strong candidacy, but has missed multiple weeks of time himself that makes his candidacy at risk of being voided, just like George's.

Regardless, if George has finally hit the end of the road for this regular season, he and fans can walk away from the year an overwhelming success without a Most Improved Player to show for it.

That breakout season could even result in a much-deserved payday for the 22-year-old this offseason as he becomes eligible for a lucrative rookie extension, which might turn out to be an even sweeter result than the award itself would be.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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