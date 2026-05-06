Utah Jazz Announce Their NBA Draft Lottery Representative

The Utah Jazz have officially revealed who will be representing them for this year's NBA Draft Lottery.

Per a video from the Jazz's social media, it'll be Keyonte George who's headed to Chicago this weekend to be on stage while the lottery results are announced.

Jazz Nation, we've got the 𝙺𝚎𝚢 to this year's lottery 🔑👀@keyonte1george will be representing us at this year's Draft Lottery and he'll be wearing a special necklace for good luck 🤞#TakeNote presented by @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/cjTA3VZHF3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 6, 2026

George says that he'll be wearing a necklace that he usually wears for good luck when he's on stage for the Jazz on Sunday, hoping to give Utah some fortune for their own pick to jump up in the lottery for the first time in franchise history.

The only time the Jazz had a bit of fortune in the lottery came during the 2011 lottery when their selection from the Brooklyn Nets (via the Deron Williams trade) moved up to the third pick, where they would inevitably select Enes Kanter. However, for their own first-rounders, they've had no luck.

During Utah's 2025 lottery drawing in which they had the top odds on the board for the number one pick, it would be Ashley Smith, co-owner of the Smith Entertainment Group and wife of Jazz Governor Ryan Smith, being the one to take the trip to Chicago.

That, however, didn't end up panning out in the Jazz's favor too much, considering they fell from the number-one slot on the board all the way to the fifth pick, but were lucky to stumble upon their eventual standout rookie Ace Bailey in the process.

This time, George will hope to inspire some good luck for the Jazz in what projects to be one of the most talented draft classes as the top of the board in recent memory.

What the Jazz's Lottery Odds Are Looking Like

The Jazz sit with the fourth-best odds in the lottery to land the number-one pick at a steady 11.5% chance, tied with the same odds as the Sacramento Kings.

Utah is at least certified to have a top-eight pick walking out of this weekend's lottery, thanks to the results of their coin flip against the Kings last month that edged them out for that fourth spot on the board.

Considering their selection was initially top-eight protected to the OKC Thunder, with anything outside of a top eight pick going to OKC, that guarantees the Jazz will be keeping their pick, no matter where they fall.

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; A person watches the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The most likely spot the Jazz could end up falling happens to be the sixth-overall pick, which has a high 27.1% chance of being Utah's result come Sunday afternoon. However, with a 45.1% chance of landing a top-four pick, there's still a good opportunity for Utah to end up as winners in what will be a pivotal lottery for the future of this roster.

The NBA draft lottery will take place at 1 p.m. MT on Sunday, May 10th, where the fate of the Jazz's first-round pick will finally be determined after a second-straight season of logging 60 or more losses.

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