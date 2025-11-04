Keyonte George Has Soft Spot for Underrated Jazz Guard
Through the first few games of the new Utah Jazz season, the roster has come with a few pleasant surprises to have stood out in their initial sample size in showing off their work done from this summer.
One of those names who's been a top standout for the Jazz has been third-year guard Keyonte George, who's average a career-high in points and assists through seven games on the year, while showing some new intensity on both ends of the floor.
But there's another name in the mix who's been able to capitalize on those early opportunities in a big way alongside George in the backcourt: second-year undrafted guard Elijah Harkless, who, in his first few reps of the year, has popped off as a spark of energy and defensive tenacity that the Jazz have proven to desperately need in their rotation.
And in that process of working his way up the ladder of the Jazz rotation, he's had some notable support from George, who said in an interview after Utah's latest 105-103 win vs. the Boston Celtics that he has a soft spot for Harkless considering what he's done behind the scenes.
"I have a soft spot for guys that fight their way from the bottom up," George said of Harkless after the Jazz's win over Boston, via Ryan Miller of KSL.com. "E was in Utah all summer —working, trying to rehab and get back; didn't know if he would get an opportunity. And every time he gets an opportunity, he makes the most of it."
Keyonte George, Will Hardy Praise Elijah Harkless After Celtics Win
During his initial two games on the year, his stat line hasn't quite jumped off the page. He's only averaging three points a night on 33.3% shooting from the field, paired with 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist. However, it's on the defensive end that Harkless has made a name for himself, and really the key factor of what's gotten him on the floor.
He's drawing offensive fouls, generating steals, and bringing much-needed energy on that end of the floor for a Jazz team that's ranked in the bottom of the NBA in terms of defensive efficiency for the past two seasons.
Of course, that type of effort has also grabbed the attention of his head coach, Will Hardy, who also had positive things to say about the undrafted standout following the events in Boston.
"I thought EJ's energy continues to be infectious every time he takes the floor; competes hard on the ball, and really stirs up our group on that end of the floor," Hardy said.
If Harkless can keep that positive momentum flowing on the defensive end of the floor and maintain that strong first impression on the season thus far, he'll keep getting opportunities in Hardy's lineup moving forward.
