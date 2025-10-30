Utah Jazz Announce Positive Injury Update for G Isaiah Collier
The Utah Jazz should be getting second-year guard Isaiah Collier back in the rotation sooner rather than later.
According to the latest injury update from the Jazz, Collier has completed his "return to play protocol" and will be with their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, until he completes his conditioning.
"Isaiah Collier (right hamstring strain) has completed his return to play protocol and is cleared for full on-court participation. He will be assigned to the SLC Stars starting on Oct. 31 as part of his return to play reconditioning," the team wrote.
Isaiah Collier Heads to SLC Stars to Complete Injury Rehab
Collier has been out of the mix for the Jazz since the start of training camp with a hamstring injury, sidelining him for each of Utah's first four games in the preseason, and all four of their regular-season games thus far.
But now, as the Jazz are in the motions for their second week of action, Collier has seemingly taken the necessary steps to return to the floor in the coming days or weeks, and officially make his NBA debut once completing his stint with the G League.
During his first season in the fold for the Jazz, Collier averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, shooting 42.2% from the field in the 71 games he suited up for, even becoming a nightly starter for Utah at the one spot following the All-Star Break.
He'll now enter his second season in Utah after a productive year one, and will be a part of a solid three-headed beast at the point guard position including him, third-year guard Keyonte George, and rookie Walt Clayton Jr.–– looking a bit different from the state he left it at including veterans Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson.
Collier's exact return date for a regular season matchup still remains up in the air, but the Jazz have a five-game road trip on the horizon. Time will tell if he'll join the team then, or perhaps wait a bit longer for that long-awaited season debut.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Utah Jazz Reveal First Look at New City Edition Uniforms
- Jazz C Walker Kessler Might Be on Lakers' Radar Until Next Summer
- New Player Appears on Jazz's Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers
- Will Hardy Had Strong Claim on Lauri Markkanen After 51-Point Night
- Will Hardy Highlights Underrated Offseason Addition for Utah Jazz