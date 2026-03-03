Kyle Anderson Takes Subtle Shot at Utah Jazz for Tanking

It's no secret that the Utah Jazz are finishing out this NBA regular season with full focus on their draft lottery odds looming this summer in hopes of bolstering their pool of young talent even further with one more top prospect in a loaded incoming class.

It's sort of the expectation within players involved with the Jazz that the front office has bigger priorities at hand when it comes to wins and losses in the regular season.

For fans, it's easy to watch from a far and hope for losses to stack up on the board, but for those on the floor, the day-in and day-out process of that can begin to take a toll.

One former member of the Jazz dealt at this year's trade deadline, Kyle Anderson, spoke a bit about that experience being onboard with Utah as a veteran that wasn't exactly in many plans to win games––making it clear that while he loves the people in the building, being on a losing team wasn't his ideal preference.

“I don’t want to get into it honestly. I had a lot of fun in the organization, and everybody in the organization was awesome," Anderson said during his media availability with the Minnesota Timberwolves. “Obviously, playing not to win is tricky and tough. I didn’t enjoy it personally, but the staff and the players, I loved the players… the organization was awesome. Nothing bad to say about them.”

Kyle Anderson Didn't Totally Enjoy Time With Jazz

While Anderson would've liked his time with the Jazz to go a bit differently than it did, it’s easy to see the perspective from both sides.

For the Jazz, they have all hands on deck to land a top-eight pick in this year's draft, and are set on maximizing their lottery odds to do so.

Without it, their top-eight protected first round pick falls in the hands of the OKC Thunder, and therefore handicaps Utah's flexibility to build up this roster later this summer.

So retaining that pick, playing young talent and losing many games sits at the forefront of the Jazz's endeavors to finish out the season. For those in the front office, it makes total sense. For players on the court, and especially for veterans like Kyle Anderson, the vision doesn't totally align.

Anderson wound up playing 20 games while with the Jazz following his trade from the Miami Heat this past offseason. In 20 minutes a night within an inconsistent rotation role, he averaged 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists to prove that he's more than capable of being a bench contributor for a team that wants to win games.

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Anderson (2) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

But instead, the Jazz have their long-term vision in mind. That led to Anderson frequently being left out of the rotation and stuck on a rebuilding roster until he was eventually sent to the Memphis Grizzlies as a part of the Jaren Jackson Jr. blockbuster.

Inevitably, he would be released and sign with the Timberwolves; a destination where both he and the team's collective goals are focused on winning a title by any means possible, and can utilize Anderson's services on the floor as an impact player, rather than a veteran whose minutes are gradually phased out of the mix due to a rebuild.

Things worked out well for both sides in the end, putting Anderson on track for what could be his first-ever championship ring if motions go smoothly in Minnesota, and leaving the Jazz slated to maximize the odds for their first-round pick later this year at the annual lottery drawing in Chicago, thus putting them on track to compete next season.